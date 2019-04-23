Slow Improvements

It was a soakah! With widespread downpours pivoting in yesterday afternoon and last night, rain totals added up fast and furious with many towns picking up 2″+ of sky water. In fact, the 2.30″ in Boston was good enough for a daily record of most rain on April 22nd.

In the wake of the heavy rain, we’ll still deal with scattered showers early to mid morning before they become few and far between by late morning. This afternoon will feature drier weather and even some breaks of sun, especially late in the day. However, it’ll remain chilly at the coast as temps hover near 50 there and warm to near 60 inland. At least we’ll get the day/night doubleheader in at Fenway. Go Sox!

A few more showers work in tonight after the Sox game, but the overall rain won’t be nearly as heavy as yesterday’s storm. Showers end early tomorrow morning too and we’ll dry out quickly with sun breaking out mid to late morning. Temps jump well into the 60s by the afternoon along with a gusty west wind.

Thursday looks good with sunshine and temps near 65 inland and 55 at the coast. More rain arrives Friday before drying out again by Saturday.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7