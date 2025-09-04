Drats…I think I jinxed us. A few days ago I blogged about how cool fronts these past several weeks were cruising through New England with zero interest in spending any extra time with us. Sure enough, a cool front slated for the weekend looks like it will takes its time moving out of New England which does lead to a few changes to the weekend forecast.

Now before this cool front arrives, the air out ahead of it will warm up and become rather humid these next two days so if you are hoping for a return to a summer feel, then Friday and Saturday are your days:

A couple of nice days for the beaches, lakes and pools:

Technically, there is another cool front on the map tonight. One that is moving quick and also weakening. That front can be found draped across New York state and is headed east

This front will bring clouds and even a few showers overnight but most of the showers should be gone by 7am Friday. The clouds will take a bit longer to depart but they will by midday:

Afternoon temps will soar into the 80s:

Plan on another warm and humid day for Saturday with afternoon temps well into the 80s. There will be a few late day and evening showers/t-storms (especially west of I-95) with an advancing cool front:

So….a front located in VT and NYS around midday Saturday should be well east of New England by midday Sunday but it won’t be:

The front will only be at the Canal and crawling east during the afternoon. Hence, the change to the Sunday forecast. Not a washout but not sunny, dry weather either.

In any event, more early fall weather returns by Monday and much of next week:

Enjoy!

~JR