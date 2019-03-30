Slow Warm Up Saturday

We’re starting off a little cool and damp this Saturday morning but we’ll be tapping into warmer air later today… and for some it will be much later than others. The warm front is moving VERY slowly northward. Those on the South Coast, Southeastern Mass and areas south of the Pike will see some sunshine develop and temperatures in the low 60s by lunch time. Areas north of the Pike will have to wait a bit longer. The warm front will move through Boston by mid afternoon so we’ll get close to 60 at that point. Those on the North Shore and especially the Sea Coast, I wouldn’t expect a warm afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid 50s, but not until dinner time tonight.

Underneath the warm front winds will really pick up. So as the warmer air arrives, expect the winds to pick up. It will stay windy overnight and into Sunday morning. Now Sunday the temperatures will also be doing some backwards things. We’ll climb to the low 60s on Sunday morning, then likely stop warming around noon as the clouds thicken up. After noon the cold front arrives which will not only drop temperatures through the evening but also bring scattered showers Sunday afternoon. Here’s a snapshot of the weekend fronts and winds and what you can expect: