The nor’easter continues to plague us today with more wind and rain, albeit, less intense. The rain totals have been impressive too, with a widespread 4-7″ near and south of the Pike.



Showers will continue to pinwheel in from the storm, that still sits off the Jersey Shore this morning, and begins it’s accent northward. As it moves through, so does more rain. Additional rain totals run 0.50-1.50″. Where brief downpours drop on a saturated ground, some nuisance/poor drainage flooding is possible. The Taunton River has a flood warning up for minor flooding, and with some more rain on the way, a few more small streams and rivers may produce some minor flooding. With this in mind, a flood watch remains up.



Winds gusts 25-35mph through the day with locally higher gusts across Northeast Mass and the Seacoast of NH. Tides still run high with minor coastal flooding and beach erosion expected again. The levels will fall short of what we had this weekend, but water along the coast is still an issue. A coastal flood advisory is in effect.

Rain finally tapers off tonight as we shake off our 4 day storm. Good riddance!



The trend is up from tomorrow, through the end of the week as milder air and drier air builds in.

By Thursday and Friday, we’re pushing into the upper 70s. Friday will have a few late-day showers before a dry and seasonable early October day starts the weekend.