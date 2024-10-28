Many of us woke up this morning and could smell the brush fire smoke and in some cases see the brush fire smoke. There was an atmospheric inversion this morning that trapped the smoke near the surface. Thankfully we broke that inversion today and helped a lot of that smoke rise higher into the atmosphere. Boston and Worcester are both in the top 5 for driest meteorological falls on record with not much rain in sight.

Instead of focusing on the glass half empty by saying “not much rain in sight”, we can at least see the glass as half full and say “at least there’s some rain in sight” and it’s not a bone dry 7 day. We have two chances of light rain showers ahead, both are light but we’ll take any drop we can get. The first arrives tomorrow evening (after sunset) and is gone by sunrise Wednesday. It’s not a ton, only a tenth or two, but better than zero.

Those rain showers are along a warm front that will send temperatures skyrocketing late in the week. In fact Halloween will be one of the warmest on record! The current record stands at 81°.

Tomorrow is a “typical” late October day with temperatures in the mid 50s, but we have to start our warm up somewhere. Today we saw highs barely make it to 50° so mid 50s are improvement. Expect a cold start tomorrow though with temperatures early in the morning in the 20s.

Finally, here’s an early look at forecast highs around the area for Thursday/Halloween: