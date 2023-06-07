Temps climbed into the mid 70s yesterday, which was certainly a welcomed change of pace, but we also had to deal with scattered afternoon storms and a smoky sky. With a high level of smoke making it’s way down to ground level, at times the air quality was poor/unhealthy for southern New England. While the density of the smoke today is not as high as yesterday, residual smoke is creating a haze to the sky and prompting another air quality alert for today.

Temps today run 65-70 this afternoon with more clouds than sun, and occasionally, a passing sprinkle/shower. The rain showers are hit or miss, so not all towns will see one. The thunder threat is lower today vs. yesterday too.

Tomorrow, pretty much a repeat pattern. Friday too. We will have a bit of a higher chance for scattered showers/storms to pop-up Friday vs. the next couple days, but the flavor of the day is the same. Saturday, not too many changes are in storm as highs run 65-70 and a few more isolated storms pop. With that said, large portions of the day are dry, so by no means is it a washout.

Looking for a nicer pool day? How about Sunday? 75-80 with some sunshine then.