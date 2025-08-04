Crisp air starts the day and overall, the humidity remains in check. Temps do warm quickly off the morning lows as temps rebound to near 90 this afternoon inland and hang near 80 at the beaches.

One thing to note, near surface smoke increases through the day, and that’ll decrease the air quality to unhealthy for sensitive groups. You may even smell smoke at times today too. An air quality alert is in effect.

Higher concentrations of smoke push farther west tomorrow, although a bit of a haze is still possible at times. More clouds mix in too tomorrow and Wednesday, with Wednesday a bit cloudier than tomorrow. Temps mid-week run in the low 80s inland, 70s near the coast. Any mid-week shower/storms is across the deep interior of New England, across the higher terrain. That’ll leave much of central and eastern Mass dry. Great vacation week overall.



Temps start to turn back up to end the week, pushing well into the 80s Saturday and likely near/above 90 inland Sunday.