The smoke made a return to Southern New England today, but it won’t stay for too much longer.

This is thanks to a cold front that’ll move south through New England this evening, bringing us a few showers and an isolated storm. Precipitation will be limited, but this cold front will help to push the smoke back out of the area heading into Friday!

In fact, Friday looks downright beautiful! Temperatures will range from the upper 70s (Outer Cape & Islands) to the mid 80s (inland cities). We’ll be breezy but mostly sunny, and overall, quite comfortable for this time of year.

The weather becomes more unsettled for the start of the weekend as our next storm system arrives on Saturday.

This system will drive showers and storms beginning Saturday afternoon, lasting through Saturday evening. While this may not be ideal for the sake of your plans we do, technically, need the rain. I’m sure you’ve heard that plenty of times this summer, but alas, we’re still in the same boat.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s on Saturday, and it’ll be somewhat muggy. It’ll be breezy in the afternoon and evening as well.

The last raindrops fade in the early hours of Sunday morning, and Sunday’s forecast afterward looks lovely! We’ll largely be in the low 80s with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. It’ll be breezy here and there in the afternoon, but less so than Saturday. Overall, it’s a great end to the weekend, and a great beach day for those who are looking to get down to the water.

On that note, while Saturday’s weather will be a bit squirrely, with Friday and Sunday being so comfortable, I’d say that, overall, the International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere Beach is lookin’ solid for spectators. That said, we’ll have to keep an eye on the sky for the sake of the fireworks, which are scheduled for 9 PM Saturday night.

Going from the weekend back to the workweek, we keep the beautiful weather rolling for Monday!