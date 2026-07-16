Smoke was so dense aloft yesterday that the sunshine hardly warmed us up. It was incredible to see temps pinned in the low to mid 80s through the day thanks to all that smoke. At times, some of that smoke mixed down toward the surface, yielding a smoky smell and reducing air quality.



An air quality alert is in effect again today. Initially, air quality is moderate this morning, but as more smoke mixes back in midday, through this afternoon, the air quality will decrease to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

The graphic below is current as of 6am… just a snapshot of where we are starting the day.

Smoke density does increase again aloft and down near the surface by this afternoon.

Temps run in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a few late-day scattered showers in the mix.

Humidity drops off significantly for tomorrow as well as skies clearing on out. No smoke! A beautiful Friday is in store with temps in the 80s and lots of sun.





Some smoke will likely drift back in Friday night into Saturday, we’ll also increase the humidity again and increase the chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Localized downpours are possible then.

The system looks to clear our coast by early Sunday morning, allowing for a mainly dry finish to the weekend.