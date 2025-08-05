It was hard to miss yesterday as the smoky haze to the sky was pretty thick. Additionally, the near surface smoke was enough to provide respiratory irritation for some and a bit of a camp fire smell to the air.



Today, we’ll start off with hazy skies and some lower visibility with a mix of patchy fog and smoke this morning. With that said, the smoke situation improves through the day as the near surface smoke thins out. Aloft, some smoke is still there as well as more clouds in the mix today.

Temps today will be cooler than yesterday as more of an east to northeast breeze punches in. Temps run into the low to mid 70s near the coast to the low 80s inland.



Wednesday and Thursday will be fairly similar too. A bit of smoke in the air provide for a hazy look to the sky as well as more clouds in the mix. Temps run near 80 inland and 70s at the coast.

Friday, into the weekend, we’ll lose the smoky haze and start to increase the temps. By Sunday, we’ll push past 90 for many.