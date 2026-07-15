An impressive plume of smoke created a faded, reddish sun yesterday. While giving an eerie appearance to the sky, it also limited the high heat, capping temps near 90 vs the expected mid 90s.

Today, more smoke is in the mix. Both aloft and some down near the surface. The near surface smoke is what you smell, and at times will create an air quality that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups. The smoke/hazy sky will also help limited highs to the mid 80s to around 90, instead of the mid 90s. Aside from a spot shower, the day looks mainly dry. You’ll also notice the humidity drop off this afternoon as winds turn more to the northwest. Smoke likely thins out at times mid to late afternoon.



We’ll be in and out of some of the smoke tonight, into tomorrow, as I expect more haze in the sky for Thursday and at times, a smoky smell. It will be less humid overall with temps in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll end tomorrow with a few scattered showers and storms.



Friday looks good, low to mid 80s, brighter skies and very low humidity.



The weekend will turn a bit more humid again with partly sunny skies, and some scattered showers/storms in the mix.



