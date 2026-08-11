You’ll probably notice a little haze overhead today and a filtered sunshine, that’s once again from Canadian wildfire smoke that’s blowing into southern New England and will be with us for both today and tomorrow. Here’s the thing, this is all higher level smoke, so while it may fade out the sun at times the next two days, it’s not thick, nor surface level, so there’s no concern for air quality issues.

Today will be another warm day with a slight west to northwest breeze that will try to work in drier air for the afternoon. Now, the humidity isn’t tropical out there this morning, but it is noticeable. And the humidity later today won’t be this plunge in humidity either, it’s just slowly going to work its way down to something a bit more comfortable. This morning, dew points are in the middle 60s and if you look to the west and northwest of us, you’ll see dew points in the lower 60s. That’s the air that will blow in later today, so it’s better but it’s not a woosh of dry air surging in.

Tomorrow will stay warm and hazy, almost a repeat day of today. But with less wind tomorrow, it will be just a touch cooler on the coast line, unable to hold off the sea breeze. But we talked about this last week, the sea breeze isn’t like it is in May or June where we knock off 20°. With warmer ocean temperatures in August, you may only end up like 5° cooler than our inland spots. Thursday is our one and only rain chance this week, and it’s not a great one. Just look for a few isolated showers or a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon/evening. Best chance for that will be across southern New Hampshire.