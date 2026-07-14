Editor’s Note: Tonight’s blog is written by 7Weather intern Owen Vetree ~JR

Good afternoon folks. We certainly had an interesting day weatherwise today. Our highs today did not get quite as high as expected. The area was generally forecasted to reach the mid to upper 90s but only achieved the upper 80s.

The reason for this difference was wildfire smoke from Canada. The smoke blew in today through the upper portions of the atmosphere. This prevented a lot of sunlight (energy) from reaching the ground today which is ultimately what kept our temperatures relatively low.

In the graphic above you can see that there is a collection of fires that have expanded quickly over the past couple of days in western Ontario. You’ll also notice that we have a big high pressure system sitting right in the middle of the country. This high pressure was expected to bring significant heat to our area today into tomorrow. However, the clockwise flow around this system pulled in the smoke from the fires, counteracting the potential for heat.

The smoke is expected to be with us over the course of the next couple of days with varying impacts.

Here is the smoke at 1pm tomorrow, thick, dense, and across all of southern New England throughout the day. This will make tomorrow feel very similar to today with similar humidity and temperatures.

The majority of the smoke will be non ground level. But there is a chance we could see some ground level stuff in the afternoon, especially south of Boston.

Highlighted places in the above graphic have the best chance to be impacted by ground level smoke. This will create a smoky smell and lower air quality.

All smoke looks to clear out of the area overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning before returning Thursday afternoon.

Smoke is back in the area Thursday afternoon. Ground level smoke looks unlikely until about sunset. You can expect another warm day on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. One plus is that the humidity will have dropped significantly by this point.

Beyond Thursday it is tough to say whether or not the smoke will stick around. Smoke plumes tend to wobble back and forth greatly. I can say that until the fires in Ontario go out there is a chance that smoke will find its way into our skies. One thing to keep in mind is that many of the fires are in very remote locations which means nobody is trying to put them out. If left to their own devices wildfires can burn for weeks if not months if weather conditions stay favorable.

The next five days will see a cooling trend. Friday looks to be nicest day with highs in the 80s and noticeably low humidity. Those temperatures for the weekend look appealing on their own, but heads up things are looking unsettled. Rain and thunder are in the forecast, the weekend is still several days away so things could change.

~Owen