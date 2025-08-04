A haze covered the sky today thanks to wildfire smoke blowing in from northern Canada. You could smell it every so often, and certainly see it with the muted sky and the vibrant sunrise this morning. We do have an air quality alert in effect for the remainder of today, but that’s mainly for those sensitive groups. At times some of the smoke would make it to ground level, but it’s not nearly as intense as it was two summers ago. While it was noticeable today, it never reached “unhealthy” levels.

The smoky sky will return for the next several days. Temperatures made it into the middle to upper 80s today but we’ll cool off the next few days. We will keep the smoky sky with temperatures that climb to around 80° or so inland, with an onshore breeze keeping the coast line just slightly cooler. Other than the smoky sky, we’re in a quiet pattern for the next several days — next 7 days, actually. There is a small (10% chance) of a pop up shower outside of 495 both Tuesday and Wednesday, but really the higher chance of a few showers should stay west of I-91.