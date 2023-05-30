We had a nice comfortable day today across the area — a little cool again on the coast line but not terrible. At least we had the sunshine…. or at least filtered sunshine. At times the skies were blue and other times a thick film took over the higher levels. That was actually smoke blowing south from wildfires in Nova Scotia. This will continue to drift through the area for the rest of the evening. Aside from being able to smell the smoke at times, it really doesn’t have much of an impact on us. There is an air quality alert in effect through midnight, mainly for sensitive groups.

Tomorrow the smoke will continue to diffuse and the blue skies will return. We’ll also be warmer tomorrow with inland spots climbing to the low 80s and 70s on the coast.

Other than that we have another quiet week of weather ahead. The big story is the big warmup! Temperatures will make a run at 90° by the end of the week, though the coast line will be cooler each of the next three days. Our only chance of rain this week will be as the cold front moves through Friday night and Saturday morning. As the front pushes into the hot air on Friday, it could touch off a few isolated storms.