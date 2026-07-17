We’ve had a gorgeous end of the week! Temperatures have been near, if not just a touch below average. Paired with the dry feel and the sunshine, I’d call it a good stretch.

That said, this weekend’s weather will be totally split.

Saturday is the tougher of the two days– while temperatures will be near normal (mainly in the low to mid 80s), it’ll be humid with dew point temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. On top of that, it looks like we’ll see the return of the wildfire smoke. It won’t necessarily be as pronounced as it was on Wednesday, but likely more so than it was on Thursday. Be mindful of this if you’re sensitive to the air quality!

You’ll also want to be mindful of some storms that will arrive by Saturday afternoon. The first round is prompted by a warm front moving into New England, and while a storm or two could sneak farther north, the worst of this batch looks to stay south of the Pike (CT, RI, and SE MA). These storms will largely be after 1 PM.

The second round of storms is prompted by a cold front that arrives later in the evening (beginning closer to 7 PM). These will move east until after sunset, largely moving off the coast closer to midnight.

These storms are looking pretty punchy– we could see some heavy rain (some isolated flooding is possible for CT, RI & SE MA) and gusty winds. There is also a low-end threat of tornadoes in Western Massachusetts. While the emphasis there is “low-end”, it’s still important to be weather aware when any severe weather is on the table! Make sure you have a way to get Watches & Warnings (the 7Weather App, for example).

Obviously, this could make outdoor plans a bit tough for Saturday– I’m a bit concerned for the fireworks for the Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere Beach. They’re supposed to go off at 9 PM, but we may be dealing with storms during that time.

The good news is that after this system passes, Sunday looks gorgeous. It’ll be breezy at times, but otherwise mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine. Not a bad end to the weekend.

Monday also looks beautiful! We’ll keep temperatures in the 80s as well as the sunshine. That said, we’re back to unsettled weather Tuesday and Wednesday of this coming week with showers and storms in the forecast.