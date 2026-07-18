Good morning! It’s going to be a busy first half of the weekend as our next storm system rolls in… and so does the wildfire smoke.

Let’s start with the smoke (it’s more straightforward). It’ll increase, making the sky hazy as we head through the morning and into the afternoon.

For that reason, we’ll have an Air Quality Advisory back in place, as we have for much of the past week.

Now the good news about our impending storms is that as this system leaves, it’ll help to push the smoke out. The bad news is that some of those storms could be a bit punchy.

The first round of storms will arrive early this afternoon as a warm front lifts through Southern New England.

Round two arrives ahead of a cold front in the evening, with storms ramping up again around 7 PM (these will move west to east). Storms will move off the east coast long after sunset, with most of the activity wrapping up before midnight.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe (especially in the evening)– we’re looking at the potential of heavy rain and some isolated flooding, gusty winds, and thunder & lightning.

There is also a low-end tornado threat in Western Massachusetts in the evening. Make sure you have a way to get Watches & Warnings (like the 7Weather App, for example) and stay weather aware! Of course, we’ll be here to help with that.

Aside from the smoke and storms, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It’ll also be quite humid as well.

Sunday, on the flip-side, will be gorgeous. The storms, smoke and humidity will all be gone. Temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s. It’ll be breezy, but mostly sunny too! It’s a nice contrast to the tougher first half of the weekend.

On that note, whether you’re headed to Revere Beach for the Sand Sculpting Festival, or Fenway for the Sox series against the Rays, Sunday is THE day to be out and about.

Monday is also a beautiful weather day for anyone who’s looking for some time outdoors. We’ll be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. We can’t call it a streak though, as the pattern changes by Tuesday.

We’re looking at another round of showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday– a much more unsettled middle of the week.