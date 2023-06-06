A colorful sunrise it was for many towns and cities this morning as smoky skies from the Canadian wildfires have made their presence felt, allowing for the added orange and red hues. With the smoke particles making their way down to ground level, there is an air quality alert in place for today.

It’s a mix of smoky sun and clouds today with scattered showers and storms bubbling up this afternoon. As cold air aloft is still prevalent across New England, the daytime heating into the low to mid 70s will drive the instability that fuels the showers/storms. With that said, we will still have a lot of dry hours from town to town, just be mindful of that 15-30 minute period, where thunder/lightning, a downpour and even small hail is possible.

As the are of low pressure to our northeast, continues to wobble around tomorrow, it’s push is a bit farther southwest. That’ll place most of the smoke to the west of us tomorrow, improving the air quality. However, it’ll also replace the 70s with the 60s as mostly cloudy skies win out midday into the afternoon with a passing sprinkle/shower from time to time. Far from a washout though. Same case Thursday.

Friday will offer more scattered storms developing late morning, through the afternoon. The coverage area of those showers and storms will be more widespread than what they are on Wednesday and Thursday.



The weekend still looks better. Near 70 Saturday, near 80 Sunday. While a pop-up storm is still possible Saturday, most of the weekend favors dry hours.