Snow and Ice on The Way

Chilly air prevails this Wednesday morning as the cold air in place initially sets the stage for some snow to break on out this evening. With the start time of steady snow not until 8 or 9pm (anything before that is just flurries), we’ll leave both this morning’s and this evening’s commute dry.

Snow is steady for a few hours this evening, but inevitably, the changeover to sleet, freezing rain and rain occurs overnight from 1am to 3am. It’ll take the longest to change across southern New Hampshire, where snow totals will be locally 2-3″. For most of the area, we’ll catch 1-2″ before the flip to a messy mix.

Watch out for slick travel overnight, into tomorrow morning. However, by the morning commute, we start to see improvements with mainly wet main roads. Secondary roads and untreated surfaces will likely remain slick near and west of 495 through mid morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, once the sun breaks out, temperatures will jump up. So after a dreary, cool morning with temps in the 30s, highs jump to 45-50 by mid to late afternoon. Friday and Saturday look solid too, with highs in the low 40s. By Saturday night, a brief mix of snow and ice goes to rain, and rain looks to stick around for a good portion of Sunday.

Have a good day.

