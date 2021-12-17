Hard to believe with temps near 60 early this Friday morning, that we’re going to be tracking snow and ice into Southern New England by midday tomorrow. To get there, we do need the colder air to move in, which will start today.



High temps today are near 60, but also occur early this morning. As a cold front sweeps through, the wind direction changes to the northwest and temps cool to near 50 by midday and to near 40 early this evening. As temps drop into the 20s and low 30s by tomorrow morning, it’ll set the stage for that wintry mix of snow, ice and rain.



A winter weather advisory is up for many locations west of I-95.



Snow breaks out around midday tomorrow and becomes steady early in the afternoon. Even in Boston and along the coast, a brief burst of snow is likely before changing to sleet/rain. Inland, the snow hangs on just a bit longer, but for many locations south of Route 2, the change from snow to sleet occurs by mid to late afternoon. That holds accumulations down to a coating to a couple inches for many towns/cities south of Route 2. Northern Mass picks up 2-4″ of snow before changing/mixing with sleet, and totals up to 6″ of snow are possible across NH and VT.

Below is a map to show how extensive the sleet will be tomorrow. If some of that sleet falls as snow instead, then you can add an inch or two of snow to the map above. Either way, snow or sleet, the theme for slick travel potential is there tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.



Even a period of freezing rain is likely deep inland, but not to a power line/tree branch breaking level.



Travel goes downhill tomorrow afternoon and will be worse inland vs. near the coast.



Slick spots are there Sunday morning as a predawn mix changes to snow showers before tapering off before 8am.



We start cold next week, and stay on the chilly side of the averages through the week.