If you’re out and about tonight celebrating the incoming new year, all things considered, that forecast looks pretty good! It will be cold, yes, but cold because it’s December… almost January. But the wind yesterday will continue its downward cycle, so by midnight, it’s likely below 10 mph. Temperatures this evening and at midnight will hold steady in the middle 20s with snow showers that start to break out around midnight.

While a few flurries and snow showers may start to break out around midnight, the steadier snow won’t be until a few hours after. That said, be careful driving home tonight as the snow will be enough to coat the roads and likely lead to some slick travel! The snow won’t stick around long, but it’s steady for a few hours overnight. The steady snow is gone by 6am with a few lingering snow showers until about 9 am.

The snow that accumulates won’t be much, but with how cold it’s been, it doesn’t have to overcome the warm ground. So basically every snowflake will stick tonight. When you wake up you may have an inch or two on the ground. Not major, but enough that you may have to shovel.

Behind this little clipper system is more cold. Go figure! So we’ll kick off 2026 with cold and falling temperatures all day. You’ll wake up and the morning will be cold, but the afternoon will be bitter. Not just because of the falling temperatures but the gusty wind will add insult to injury.

The numbers above, that’s just the air temperature tomorrow, with the wind this is what it will feel like…

Friday will still be a bitter day, but it’s a little better. The wind isn’t as bad, so the wind chill won’t be as bad, but it’s still a breezy day. Bundle up!