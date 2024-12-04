A winter weather advisory is up for this evening, into tomorrow morning for accumulating snow across much of central and western Mass.

While we start off dry today, clouds fill in this afternoon and some rain and snow showers start to break out early this evening. The rain and snow becomes steadier after 10pm, with accumulating snow creating slick travel across a good swath of Worcester County, especially in the higher terrain. With a steady south wind kicking in, it’ll warm up just enough to support rain along I-95. Between 95 and 495, it’s a back and forth battle, but snow accumulations will be limited there with temps in the 34-37 range.

The rain and snow continue into mid morning, before tapering off west to east in the 8am-10am timeframe.

An additional snow squall/shower is likely midday/early afternoon tomorrow as the atmosphere is unstable.

All said and done, while a slushy coating to an inch falls around 495, the bulk of the accumulating snow will be to the west of 495 as 2-4″ falls for much of Worcester County. 1000′ in elevating in central and northern Worcester County may see locally 4-6″ in a few spots where temps hold at or just below freezing.

A gusty wind develops mid to late afternoon as we dry out. It’ll be chilly for the Boston common tree lighting.

It stays cold and windy Friday. While the weekend is chilly, it won’t be as windy.