Snow Arrives (Slowly), Heavy Late Tonight

Here are the updated details for Round 4:

Timeline: The snow is slow to move in through the day tomorrow, and takes until mid afternoon to move up to the Mass Pike. Even as we move into the afternoon, the snow will be slow to become widespread north of the Pike, and it shouldn’t be falling heavily enough at this time to really accumulate on the roads quickly. Once the sun goes down (around 7pm), that will change.





The accumulating snow happens overnight and tapers off Thursday morning past 7/8AM.