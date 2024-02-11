After record high temperatures across the area today, snow is back in the forecast by Monday night.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Southern New England, with significant snow possible by Tuesday morning.

Although we have 48 hours of nice weather, by Monday night the storm will start to move in, with rain changing to snow overnight.

By Tuesday morning, heavy snow and wind will make travel conditions hazardous from snow cover and low visibility.

The storm exits late Tuesday, a could leave some areas with up to a foot of snow to shovel.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team as the storm gets closer to New England!