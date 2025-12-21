Happy Sunday morning! While many days ahead this week are nice and quiet for holiday travel, some days we have chances for rain and snow that could disrupt travel plans.

First, today will be partly cloudy and breezy with gusts reaching 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures are on the mild side, though, with temperatures in the 40s this morning and into the early afternoon. By the late afternoon we’ll slide down to the 30s with overnight lows into the 20s.

The wind will wind down Monday morning. Monday will be pretty chilly! After the morning in the 20s we’ll only top off in the low to mid 30s. At least the sun will be shining!

Tuesday is when we could see some travel disruptions. If you have to hit the roads that day, go for the morning! The morning will be quiet and cloudy. In the afternoon, we have chances for some isolated light snow showers but the widespread snow holds off until the evening hours. Snow becomes widespread from 6-9 p.m. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the upper 30s. There may be some mixing or snow along the immediate coastline, but mainly across the Cape and islands.

The snow wraps up late Tuesday night. Wednesday is Christmas Eve! If you’re heading out on the roads, you’ll be just fine except for maybe some more local roads that take a bit longer to get plowed. We’ll be in the 20s in the morning and upper 30s in the afternoon with a bit of a breeze.

Christmas Day will be quiet again! Partly to mostly cloudy skies and similar temperatures to Christmas Eve.

Friday could feature some travel disruptions again. We’re watching a chance for rain or snow with highs near 40 degrees. Saturday we dry back out but we’ll cool back to the 30s. Stay tuned!