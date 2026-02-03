Happy Tuesday! This morning was frigid for some, but the afternoon was quite nice in the 30s! Enjoy it…a big cooldown is coming this weekend with chances for snow.

Lows into Wednesday morning will drop to the teens, but at least there won’t be much of a wind.

Tomorrow afternoon will be a bit chillier than today, but compared to how this winter has been so far, still not too bad! Highs will reach the upper 20s with only a very light breeze in the afternoon.

Thursday our temperatures will continue to decline! Lows start off in the single digits with highs only in the upper 20s again. Friday, more clouds around, single digits to the upper 20s. We’re tracking our next chance for some light snow Friday evening throughout the day Saturday.

Saturday: snow showers, windy and frigid! Temperatures will be in the teens most of the day, but the wind will make it feel only like the single digits.

It’s Saturday night into Sunday the next blast of Arctic air moves in. We’ll get down to near zero, and for some of us, below it. With winds gusting over 30-35 mph, that’ll bring wind chills to the negative teens and negative 20s Saturday night into Sunday morning. That’s dangerously cold.

The rest of Sunday, we’ll only top off in the teens again. But the wind will continue, so during the warmest part of the day, it’ll still only feel like the single digits. This weekend will be a great weekend to hunker down indoors! Monday looks bright, breezy and still frigid with lows below zero and highs near 20. Tuesday we at least make it into the upper 20s again, but the wind will return. Stay tuned!