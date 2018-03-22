Snow Doubt!?

Yikes…..no getting around that one……a clunker of a forecast but to be honest….I’m not bummed….Yes, I am bummed the forecast didn’t pan out but do you think I wanted to pick up 3-6″ of snow this time of year? Nope. Never. I’m with you, I’m ready for spring. In terms of the forecast gaffe, here is what happened:



I will say this about New Englanders (being one myself)…we love our weather and are always curious to know the whys of the atmosphere. The storm track was shunted farther south than I thought due to excessive amounts of dry air (not seen by most of the models…the European Model did begin to see it as early as Tuesday morning) and when the storm tried to climb into New England it was met with that dry air. The dry air meant the snow would not fall fast & furious and this time of year if it doesn’t fall fast & furious, it has a hard time accumulating. Boston did manage to get some snow overnight and the storm total finished at 1.3″…good enough to move March 2018 into 4th place for all-time snowiest…



Thankfully, we don’t have any more nor’easters for March but there could be a few snow showers late Saturday Night into early Sunday morning. That little weather system won’t bury us but it will lock in the chilly temps into early next week. Spring is not canceled this year but it will be a process as the cold with be slow to leave (like your 2-year old leaving a toy store–kicking & screaming). With that said, a brief warm-up is inbound for the middle and end of next week:



That jet stream pattern will be good enough to get temps well into the 50s and perhaps 60s late next week! Solid.

~JR