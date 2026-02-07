Happy Saturday! What a storm this was! Ocean-effect jumped snow totals to over a foot in Essex County, with most of us picking up between 3 to 6 inches.

The highest snowfall totals came in at 13 inches for Beverly and Salisbury, with still close to a foot in Marblehead and Danvers.

Most of us, especially in central Massachusetts, picked up between 3 and 6 inches.

A lot of the lighter snowfall totals came in close to an inch or less in southeastern Massachusetts, with the least amount of snow on the Cape.

The snow will end this evening, and that’s when the dangerous cold and wind will roll in.

Overnight, we’ll be dry but lows will drop to the single digits with wind chills as low as the negative teens and negative 20s.

The rest of Sunday we’ll continue to deal with our bitter blast with highs only in the teens. However, with winds gusting over 25-30 mph, it’ll still only feel like it’s near zero degrees in the afternoon. At least the sun will be out!

Monday will still be cold and breezy! Lows drop to the single digits with highs in the upper 20s under sunny skies. Tuesday, single digits in the morning but rebounding into the low 30s! It’ll be cloudier and we’re tracking chances for snow in the evening and nighttime. Wednesday and Thursday are much more mild in the mid to upper 30s with chances for a snow shower. Friday, cloudy and quiet in the low 30s and Saturday partly sunny in the mid 30s!