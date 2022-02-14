What a turnaround in the weather department with temps near 60 on Saturday, followed by more than 24hours of snow falling. That snow has certainly been persistent with flake after flake totaling up to 5-8″ for many towns and cities. The snow tapers off this morning with just an additional coating to an inch or so after 6am. One thing you’ll notice, is that then snow is light/fluffy, easy to push around, which will bode well for the clean-up. That fluff factor also magnifies chance of achieving high totals too. For many locations, only .3″ of water (liquid equivalent) equaled 6-8″ of snow as snow to liquid ratios were running 20-25:1!



Snow tapers off between 8-10am today and some sun breaks back out as we dry out. It’ll be a cold day overall with temps holding in the low 20s this afternoon. Expect that chill to linger for the Valentine’s Day dinners and date nights tonight. Temps fall back into the single digits and lower teens.



The rebound is nice tomorrow, highs run in the upper 20s to 30.



The trend is up Wednesday and Thursday with Thursday afternoon pushing 55-60 again! We’ll also track gusty winds, rain and thunder Thursday evening, through Friday morning.



The weekend is seasonably cool and dry with temps in the 30s and 40s.