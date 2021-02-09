Snow Ends This Evening, Sunshine Returns Wednesday

7Weather- Snow ends this evening, and then skies gradually clear tonight.

The Winter Storm Warning has been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. Most areas will end up with a total of 2-4″ of snow from this system.

Even though snow totals have dropped, travel is still expected to be poor through the afternoon/evening commute. Roads have become snow covered in most areas.

Snow reports as of 6 PM:

Temperatures drop into the teens by early Wednesday morning, leading to slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces. Give yourself extra time for your morning commute. Skies are mainly sunny, but it is still cold with highs near 30º. A coastal breeze will make it feel a bit colder throughout the day. Inland areas will have a light wind.

Thursday starts with some sunshine, and then clouds move in mid-day. Temperatures remain below average in the upper 20s. It looks like a low pressure system misses New England on Friday. Although it won’t bring steady snow, there will lots of clouds around, and a few flurries here and there on Friday.