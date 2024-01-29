Although some places have already had snow today, rain is expected to change to snow for the rest of the area before the storm wraps up tomorrow.

Around midnight the rain snow line will push south of the city, eventually reaching Plymouth around 2am.

Although the rain/snow line will push south, at the same time, snowfall rates will come down as the low pressure system pulls off shore.

Ocean-effect snow showers may pop up mid-morning as northerly winds take over. This could provide another inch or two in spots by early afternoon across the South Shore and Cape.

In total, 7+ inches of snow is possible for northern Worcester County, while the lowest amounts are expected for the South Shore, Cape, and Islands.

Your morning commute may be slick, especially north and west of Boston Monday morning so take it slow! Roads improve quickly late Monday morning.