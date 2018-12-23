Snow Flurries Christmas Eve

We could see flurries and snow showers Christmas Eve and then things clear up on Christmas Day.

There is a chance for flurries Christmas Eve throughout the morning and then a few snow showers are possible late in the morning.

The system moving in is unorganized and it looks like it won’t amount to much snow accumulation.

There is another chance for snow showers late in the afternoon and into the evening as a disturbance moves by. If temperatures drop to freezing, I think we have a better chance to see a coating to an inch with the snow showers in the evening.

If we stay above freezing, the precipitation will be rain in the evening.

Things clear up Christmas Day! It will be cold in the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and chilly in the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s.

Expect plenty of sunshine all day! Merry Christmas!