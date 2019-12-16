Snow, Ice and Rain On The Way

Back to work, back to school and back to seasonably cool air today with temps in the 30s under a partly sunny sky. With the cold air in place, we set the stage for a winter’s mix tomorrow as snow, ice and even some rain will fall across the state.

Snow breaks out after midnight along the South Coast and makes it up to the Mass Pike by 4am and northern Mass by 7am. Snow is steady, and at times, heavy for the morning commute, with snow covered roads being an issue across much of the commonwealth. I’d expect delays and slow downs to be widespread.

In the afternoon, a mix with sleet and freezing rain makes it’s way up to the Mass pike, and perhaps even up to Rte. 2. Along the coast from Cape Ann to Boston and through Southeast Mass, we’ll likely change to rain after a few inches of snow.

While it won’t be the biggest storm, 2-3″ in Boston and many towns just away from the coast, close to 4″, it means shovels and plows will be needed again. A few 5″ amounts are even likely across the interior, in Central Mass. Add in some ice/rain on top, and the messy mix and slowdowns continue into the evening commute.

Scattered snow squalls come through Wednesday evening with an arctic front. Behind that front, wind chills drop to -5 to -15 for Thursday morning!