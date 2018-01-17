Snow Makes A Comeback

After our epic meltdown last Friday, snow is back in New England. Most cities and towns picked up between 2-5″ of snow earlier today. Here are a couple of maps showing totals…





Manageable. In terms of where we stand so far this winter compared to past winters…



Around 25″ of snow for Boston–which is running above 8″ above normal (to date). Worcester sits at 34″ of snow, also running about 8″ above normal thus far. Looking ahead over the next 4-7 days, I don’t see any significant snow in the forecast.

Overall, our pattern will begin trending toward a seasonable winter pattern–in terms of temps–with our normal high right around 36 degrees. This is welcome news as the first half of meteorological winter (December 1st-February 28th) had been cold (the coldest first half of meteorological winter since 1989-1990)!! Now…..I’m not sitting here blogging that 50s & 60s are headed this way because they are not but I also don’t have a fear of sub-zero temps happening in southern New England the next two-three weeks either.

In the short term we have some sunny days in front of us with a warming trend—only near 30 tomorrow but easily reaching the mid 40s this weekend–great for skiing! Also great if you happen to have scored tickets to the AFC championship game down at Gillette Sunday. Here is the Game Day forecast..



Outstanding! Go Pats!

~JR