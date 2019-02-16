Snow Makes a Return

Sunshine was out in full force today and the good news, it will be returning for your Sunday. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening ahead of the snow, but all of the daylight hours will be dry. The snow will push into the area around 10pm and last overnight and through the Monday morning commute. Snow will fall steadily through about 10am before tapering to flurries and scattered snow showers for Monday afternoon.

So plan on a slow Monday morning commute, however a few things will be working in our favor. First, snow totals will be minor in the scheme of Boston snow storms. Take the relatively small amount of snow and spread that over a 12 hour period, and it should be fairly easy for road crews to keep up with the accumulations. But again, it’s Boston so any snowflake will certainly slow things down a bit.

It’s no secret it’s been a dud of a winter for snow lovers. In fact, we’re off to the third slowest start for winter snow ever! And as you can see here the track record isn’t great for slow-starting winters to end up with anything close to average snowfall (44″) by the end of winter.