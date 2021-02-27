Snow/Mix to Rain Today, Mild Sunday

We woke up to snow showers across much of the region aside from the South Coast, the Cape and Islands where it was mainly rain.

The rain/snow line will continue to retreat to the north, with snow lasting longer for southern NH, which is why a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 5PM due to some accumulation of snow and mix that could lead to slick spots.

The precipitation turns to rain by 10AM across the region and lingers through our Saturday afternoon.

By dinner time, the showers begin to clear from region from west to east, with a few lingering along the Cape.

Tonight is dry under partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog with overnight lows into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday morning starts off with some sunshine before the clouds fill in.

The bulk of our Sunday is dry as scattered rain showers return after sunset Sunday evening.

That wet weather lingers into Monday morning before drying out Monday afternoon with highs around 50° for the first day of March (which is typically the high for the end of March).

This warm-up for the first day of March is followed by a bitter blast for Tuesday behind a cold front.

We’re talking morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs struggling to make it to 30°.

After a brief bitter blast, temperatures moderate back into the upper 40s through the end of the week under mostly sunny skies.