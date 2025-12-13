Get ready for another round of snow! This time, we’ll see more snow south and less snow north.

First, your Saturday is looking pretty good! Sure we’ll have a few clouds around but highs will reach the mid to upper 30s. I don’t want to rule out a stray sprinkle or flurry, but most of the day will be dry and only slightly breezy.

Snow becomes widespread tonight between 7 and 10 p.m.

It might briefly start as rain on the Cape and islands but most of overnight it will be snowing there.

The snow will clear from the northwest to the southeast through Sunday morning. Most of us will be dry by noon, but there may be a few isolated ocean-effect snow showers on the Cape the rest of your Sunday. Highs will reach the low 30s.

Roads will be their worst Sunday morning, so take it slow!

Monday will be a frigid day! Skies are looking bright, but morning temperatures will be down to the teens with highs in the upper 20s.

However, windy conditions will make it feel much colder so make sure you bundle up!

Tuesday the sun will stick around and while we’ll start cold in the teens again at least we’ll make it into the low 30s in the afternoon. Wednesday: low 20s but into the low 40s in the afternoon! That’ll feel great. It’ll be a bit breezy and partly sunny. Thursday highs will get close to the 50 degree mark, and we’re tracking chances for rain, and maybe some wintry weather, Thursday evening, night and into Friday. Stay tuned!