Our brief burst of Spring ended yesterday as cold air came crashing back in with a gusty wind. As temperatures dipped overnight into the upper 20s and lower 30s, we’ve set the stage for some snow to break out today. With temps running in the mid 30s and snow light to moderate, roads stay more wet than white, while the patio furniture and cold surfaces collect the most accumulation. Snow start time is 10am – 1pm from south to north and wraps up by 9pm for most. Intensity varies between light and moderate through the afternoon. Snow totals run up to 1-3″ with most of the accumulation on non-paved surfaces and the higher numbers favoring the higher terrain. All and all, a wintery scene, but not a high impact storm. There will be a few slick spots near/after sunset, especially in the higher terrain, where temps are lowest, near/below freezing.



What snow coats the landscape today, melts tomorrow. After a few icy spots with temps in the upper 20s tomorrow morning, the ground thaws out quickly and snow starts to melt. Temps head for 50 in the afternoon. Near 50 and dry Friday too. The pattern turns windy and wet Saturday with locally heavy rains. A brief change to snow across the interior is possible late in the day before we dry out at night. Winds do ramp up at night, gusting 40-50mph. It’ll be cold and breezy Sunday, but dry. Clocks go forward 1 hour too!