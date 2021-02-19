Snow Moves Out Tonight, Chilly with Some Sunshine This Weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight as light snow continues this evening and starts to taper tonight.

So far, snowfall reports have been around 2-3″ along and south of the Pike, 1-2″ north and west of the Pike with 2-4″ along the Cape over the last 24 hours. Martha’s Vineyard, although it did change over to wintry mix and rain earlier this afternoon, did get over 5″ before the changeover.

For tonight, the snow pushes out from west to east. For Worcester County, the snow is out of here between 7-9PM, eastern MA and the coast between 10PM and midnight, after midnight for the Cape.

We’re looking at an additional coating to 2″ tonight added to those snowfall totals.

Waking up tomorrow morning, there may be a few remaining flakes for the Cape, otherwise we’re looking at dry conditions for the weekend.

There may be a few slick spots overnight, otherwise conditions improve tomorrow.

The weekend brings highs in the low 30s with more sunshine on Sunday.

For the work week, Monday brings a round of rain/snow showers, rain farther south and snow off to the northwest in the afternoon/evening. We’re not looking at much accumulation with that system. The rest of the week warmer air moves in with highs into the 40s before a temperature drop for Friday with highs into the mid-30s.