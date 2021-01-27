Snow Now, Bitter Cold By Friday

3-5″ of snow was a common range across much of area overnight as snow tapers off early this morning. For most towns and cities, it’s the biggest snow event of the month as we near the end of an overall quiet January.

Watch for some slick travel this morning, but road conditions should improve quickly through the mid morning hours as snow tapers off and temps warm above freezing later today.

A few leftover passing rain/snow showers are around this afternoon, but minimal impact is expected.

Bitter air is the story by Friday with highs running 15-20 degree and wind chills near 0. We’ll watch for gusty snow showers and squalls near the coast, especially across the Cape too.

The depths of the cold arrive Saturday AM with temps near 5 and wind chills at -5 to -15.

How about next week? Late Monday into Tuesday, we’ll watch the potential of a coastal storm to deliver snow and wind. Just a potential as of now, but you can see in the ensembles below, that there are a significant number of solutions that do show the snow threat. Stay tuned!