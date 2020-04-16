Snow On the Way for Friday Night into Early Saturday, Mild by Sunday

We started off our Thursday with scattered snow showers with not much leftover as we’ve seen a mixture of sun and clouds through the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see a gradual clearing through the overnight hours with lows slipping back into the mid 30s.

Friday starts off sunny and then we’ll see increasing cloud cover through the afternoon and evening ahead of the system that slides in Friday night into Saturday.

That system will bring snow showers overnight Friday into early Saturday before mixing with some rain closer to the coastline.

These rain/snow showers move out by midday, allowing for some partial clearing of the skies into the afternoon. As for accumulation, most of it will likely be on grassy surfaces as opposed to the roadways, but the higher accumulations will likely be for higher elevations in central and western MA, while areas within the 495-corridor could get a coating to an inch of snow.

It’s not unheard of to get snow in the month of April, although last year we only saw a trace, other years we’ve seen at least an inch or more.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend if you’re not a fan of the spring snow. Highs on Sunday stretch into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies! What a contrast between the weekend days.

Into the next work week, it’s another round of rollercoaster temperatures, along with chances for showers, but most of the daytime hours should be dry with another round of 60-degree weather by Tuesday.