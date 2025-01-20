The snow is done and now it’s all about the cold! Most towns across Massachusetts picked up 5″ of snow with this one. In fact, I could fill lists and lists just on 5″ reports alone. These were some of the highest. Boston’s official number… you guess it 5″. Worcester officially picked up 6″.

Now it’s about the cold, but we’re not alone! Check out the extreme cold warnings and cold weather advisories currently in effect… all the way to the Gulf of Mexico!

Temperatures today will top out in the low 20s with feels like temperatures in the teens. Then Tuesday and Wednesday the core of the cold moves in and drops our actual air temperatures to the teens and what will be the coldest air of the season.

Check out the wind chill model below, falling below zero the next few morning so make sure you dress the kids in all the layers at the bus stop the next few mornings!