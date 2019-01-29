Snow & Rain On The Way

A chilly start to this Tuesday morning also features some flakes outside as a little ocean-effect snow flurry and snow shower activity has broken out from Boston, points North. Scattered flurries and snow showers will be with us this morning, dusting the ground in some communities north and northwest of Boston, but overall, I’m not expecting heavy precipitation through the day.

More widespread rain and snow arrives tonight, with mostly snow falling northwest of 495 and the change from snow to rain showers inside 495. The higher terrain of interior southern New England will have the best chance for at least a few inches of snow, while inside 495, it’s a messy coating to an inch.

This system tapers off by 7am, but the brief change back to snow across eastern Mass before it ends, combined with temps falling back into the 20s, could yield to some slick spots for the AM commute on untreated surfaces.

From 7am to 3pm, tomorrow will be dry, cold and breezy with temps in the 20s. From 3-6pm we’ll watch for scattered snow squalls that’ll drop a quick coating to an inch where they hit, reducing visibility and creating for slick spots. After 6pm, temps drop into the teens quickly, eventually back to near 0 by daybreak Thursday.

While wind chills won’t be obscenely cold here, compared to what they see in the Midwest, we will watch wind chills drop to -10 to -20 by Thursday AM. Thursday will feel a lot like what last Monday felt like. The good news, the core of the cold doesn’t last long and we’ll be back to near 30 Saturday and into the 40s for Super Bowl Sunday. Go Pats!!!!!!!!!!

