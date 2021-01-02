Snow/Rain Sunday Night Into Monday

7Weather- Here we go again with another round of rain/snow. It’s not a strong storm, but it’s enough to impact the Monday morning commute.

You might see some sun Sunday morning, if you’re up early enough. Most of the day is cloudy, dry, and seasonable in the mid and upper 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning for slick travel. Areas within the advisory likely see 2-4″ of wet snow, which will lead to slushy roads for the Monday morning commute. If we do get 4″, with isolated spots at 5″, there will be isolated power outages.

There could be on and off, light snow/rain showers after sunset Sunday, but it looks like the precipitation fills in around 9-11 PM.

It starts as snow and stays as snow for areas outside of I-95 and north of Bristol and Plymouth Counties.

As of right now, the heaviest precipitation is right offshore, which means we might only get a few hours of moderate snow. The precipitation stays as snow inland, so we likely see 2-4″. If the storm’s path changes, and it’s closer to us, we could see higher amount of snow. If it’s further out to sea, we will be on the lower end of snow totals (see snow map below).

The precipitation starts as rain for areas along the coast and SE Mass. If the storm system strengthens enough, the rain inside on I-95 will change to snow early Monday morning. This could lead to a coating to 2″, depending on how quickly we see the changeover.

Steady rain/snow ends around lunch time Monday, but drizzle continues into the early afternoon along the coast. Highs reach into the mid and upper 30s.