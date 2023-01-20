7Weather – Snow showers are coming to an end tonight. Locations near the northern Mass/southern New Hampshire border and north of Route 2 received the most snow with some reports of up to 6-8.” These totals below were updated as of 5:30 pm. Ski country was able to freshen up the slopes with natural stuff just in time for the weekend too!

This was a heavy, wet snow that accumulated. That means it’s packing a lot of water and could be tough to move. If you haven’t already, take advantage of tonight to clear any snow from walkways, your driveway or car windshield. Temperatures are going to drop overnight into the mid/upper 20s for Worcester County and MetroWest to near 30 for the city of Boston and SE Mass. Any slush you haven’t moved will refreeze overnight, and you’ll be stuck trying to move ice tomorrow morning. There will be slick spots on any untreated surfaces into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is a dry but seasonably chilly day. We’ll see a lot of clouds in the morning with some breaks of sun throughout the day. Temperatures start off in the mid/upper 20s and reach the mid 30s in the afternoon. A NW breeze will make it feel chillier.

Saturday is dry but our long-range weather pattern stays active. A low pressure system will form in the Southeast and combine with a piece of cold energy across the Plains. The storm will track through the Ohio Valley and hug the Mid-Atlantic coast before exiting east of us. The storm’s track means rain for most of us and a mix/snow areas north and west.

As for our weekend, Sunday will feel a little bit more mild as temperatures head for the 40s. Fewer clouds in the morning, before more clouds for the second half of the day. The majority of the day is dry before rain moves in during the evening. A southwest wind will turn breezier as well.

As for the storm details, you can see temperatures aren’t favorable for snow in the low 40s. Most of this will fall as rain Sunday with a brief mix for areas north and west of the city. As the storm exits, still this will be mostly rain with the colder part of the system still northwest where there will be some snow. For the Berks points north and east through Northern New England this will bring mostly snow. Once again making ski country happy.

That’s not the only storm we’ll see next week. Another storm will bring evening rain/snow Wednesday and morning rain/wind Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Melanie Black