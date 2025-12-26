A clipper system heads through New England tonight, brining with it some light snow to Southern New England.

Snow starts falling later this evening in the Springfield area, getting to Boston around midnight tonight.

The snowfall will continue until 8am, then clearing will occur mid morning onwards.

In total, we’re expecting 1-2 inches of fresh snow for most of the area, with only a coating for locations along the North Shore, to up to 3 inches in western Worcester County.

There may also be some slick spots on the roads, so be careful if you are traveling tonight.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team as this storm system moves in.