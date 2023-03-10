7Weather – It was another nice day as a lot of us joined the 50° club. Changes overnight as the center of a weak low pressure system tracks to our south, but tosses some scattered showers our way.

Snow and rain showers hold off until late tonight/midnight. Scattered showers linger through tomorrow morning. Temperatures through Worcester County and west will be more supportive of snow. The snow totals will be minimal and confined to non-paved surfaces. Temperatures along the coast and southeast Mass will be marginal. You might see some flurries, but they won’t stick to the surfaces.

Scattered snow showers linger Saturday afternoon as the system wraps in moisture while moving east. By then, temperatures will be too far above freezing for anything to stick. We’ll hold on the clouds and temperatures will be stuck in the 30s. It’ll be blustery too with a northeast breeze making it feel chillier throughout the day.

Sunday is your better day of the weekend. It’s dry. Temperatures climb to the mid/upper 40s across MetroWest and stay cooler on the coast in the low 40s/near 40°.

The big ticket item is a Nor’easter next week. It’ll arrive late Monday, with the biggest impacts on Tuesday and lingering snow showers Wednesday. This is an elevation driven snow, so the heavy wet snow will accumulate at the highest elevations in the Berkshires and Monadnock region. We expect mostly rain along the coast. The wind will be strong, 40-60 mph on the coast. Tides are not astronomically high during this time, but the wind could still be strong enough to produce some minor coastal flooding.

We’ll know more details over the weekend, so check back with us.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black