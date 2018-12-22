Snow Showers Possible Christmas Eve

7weather- Snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday mid-day. Snow showers could start as early as 2 AM Monday and will be on and off through about 10 AM.

We’re not expecting much accumulation. If temperatures drop to freezing by 2-3AM and it consistently snows until 7-8AM, we will wake up to a coating to an inch in most spots.

If your’re driving in the area on Christmas Eve, just keep in mind that any precipitation on the roads will refreeze Monday night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Christmas Eve will be chilly with temperatures struggling to get into the mid-30s. Snow showers will end late in the morning. The Cape & the Islands will mostly see rain showers.

Christmas morning will be cold with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. The day could start off partly sunny but clouds move out quickly and the afternoon is mostly sunny. It will stay chilly with highs in the low and mid 30s.