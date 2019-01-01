Snow Showers Thursday Morning

It was a windy and warm start to 2019! Peak wind gusts were between 45-55mph in the early afternoon and we were 20-25 degrees above average in the mid and upper 50s.

We go from windy to breezy tonight and then winds really calm down by mid-day Wednesday. A high pressure system will give us plenty of sunshine tomorrow and it will be colder with highs in the low and mid-30s.

From a mild first day of 2019 to the chance of snow on January 3rd. A weak low pressure system moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, giving us the chance for snow showers.

The exact track of this low pressure system and the rain/snow line will determine how much accumulation we see in Boston and areas east of 495.

As of now, it looks like the 495 corridor and through Boston could see a coating of snow. Areas northwest of 495 could see up to 2 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

It looks like the heaviest snow will fall between 4-7 AM Thursday morning.