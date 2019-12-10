Snow Showers Wednesday Morning

7Weather- Temperatures crash tonight as a cold front clears the region. Rain will switch over to snow, and light snow will be falling during the Wednesday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas along and south of the Mass Pike from 10 PM tonight through lunch time Wednesday.

2-4″ of snow are expected from 2-3 AM until lunch time Wednesday. It’s not about how much, but about when it’ll be falling.

Main roads could initially be snow covered, as snow will be falling throughout commute.

Snow starts between 1-2 AM in northern Worcester County and southern NH, and between 2-4 AM for the rest of the area.

By 7 AM snow will be ending for northern Worcester County and NH. For areas south of I-95, and south of the Pike will see snow the entire commute.

The precipitation pushes out around lunch time, and the sun comes out in the afternoon. It will be cold in the low 30s.

We’re right around freezing on Thursday, and it is mostly sunny. Friday is dry and seasonable in the low 40s.